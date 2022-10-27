Local Listings
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30 pm

LHUCA Firehouse Theatre

511 Avenue K Lubbock, TX

Evolution of Gaia is Flatlands Dance Theatre’s most ambitious project yet. A large-scale performance fusing original dance, live and recorded music, film, and media, the production tells the tale of Gaia, the personification of Earth. Through a compelling story centered on human relationships and cultures, the production interweaves topics such as the destruction and regenerative capacity of Earth’s natural landscapes and resources, environmental awareness and justice, cycles of birth and rebirth and of conflict and resolution. Choreographers Ali Duffy and Sarah Estrada, composer Peter Fischer of the TTU School of Music, and Georgia-based guest choreographer/filmmaker Melissa Pihos join together to create this complex, immersive performance experience. Dancers from FDT perform alongside faculty and students of the TTU Schools of Music and Theatre and Dance. Don’t miss this world premiere!

Evolution of Gaia will be presented on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30 pm in the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre.

Ticket prices include all Select-a-seat fees and are $25 (General Admission) and $15 (Students/seniors/children) Reserve tickets here:

Evolution of Gaia is made possible by the generous support of the Texas Tech University College of Visual and Performing Arts, Community Foundation of West Texas, Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the CH Foundation.

Choreographers: Ali Duffy, Sarah Estrada, and Melissa Pihos

Composer: Peter Fischer

Cinematographer: Melissa Pihos

Dancers: Sarah Brandon, Ashlyn Brown, Ali Duffy, Hannah Dunn, Sarah Estrada, Courtney Ferguson, Edward Funderburke, Ryan Todd Garza, Emma Hale, Anastasia Kim, Sarah Mondle, Kris Olson, Melissa Pihos, Savannah Richeda, Molly Roberts, Sarah Sabin, Katrina Soricelli, and Rachel Ure

Live Musicians:

Flatlands Dance Theatre is Lubbock’s professional dance company established in 2010. FDT produces and promotes innovative and diverse dance and provides community engagement initiatives to the West Texas region through a collective of working artists. FDT seeks to enrich the West Texas cultural community by producing innovative and diverse dance works performed by professional artists. In establishing Flatlands Dance Theatre, we are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities we have to engage with other individuals in the community who share our commitment to furthering the visibility of professional dance in Lubbock and West Texas.

