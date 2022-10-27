Local Listings
'Hope and Healing' to be expressed by WBU choirs during fall concert



By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hope and Healing” will be musically expressed Thursday, Oct. 27 when Wayland Baptist University’s School of Creative Arts presents International Choir and Wayland Singers Chorus in concert.

The Wayland Baptist University Choirs Fall Concert is set for 7 p.m. in Harral Memorial Auditorium on the university’s Plainview campus. Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Both choirs are under the direction of Dr. Sarah Herrington, Director of Choral Studies and Assistant Professor of Music Education.

“The program takes us through a journey that is common to us all in our human experience,” Herrington said. “We acknowledge and honor the times of trials and hardships. We take joy in remembering those we’ve loved and lost. We long for glimpses of light in our times of struggle. We once again find light that brings us into a season of hope and healing.”

“Trials and Hardships” will be expressed with I’m Building Me a Home by Anthony Trecek-King, Mother to Son by Gwyneth Walker, and Hold On Just a Little While Longer by Remel Derrick. Then, the tone will then shift to “Remembering the Lost”. Featured pieces will include In Memoria Aeterna by Antonio Vivaldi, Bright Mornings Stars by Alice Parker, and I’m Gonna Sing Til the Spirit Moves in My Heart by Moses Hogan.

“Longing for the Light” will be represented by Wie der Hirsch Schreit by Felix Mendelssohn, Can We Sing the Darkness to Light by Kyle Pederson, and How Can I Keep from Singing by Adam and Matt Podd. The concert concludes with pieces representing “Seeing the Light”. Selections include Light Beyond Shadow by Dan Forrest, One Voice by The Wailin’ Jennys, and Mangisondele Nkosi Yam by Michael Barrett.

“Our hope is that these themes will resonate with every listener and make us aware of the human connections we all share,” Herrington said.

The process of preparing this concert has been a meaningful experience for all of those involved, according to the Director of Choral Studies.

“These seasons of life are common to us all and we can recognize them,” she said. “We’ve explored how we honor and learn from the hard times. We’ve shared memories of those we’ve lost, and we’ve recounted times of resilience when we finally see the light break through the shadows.”

