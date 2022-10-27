Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Surveillance photos posted to social media show the suspects attempting to break in through the office door and into the concession. The owners encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement.

In September the Dean family announced plans to close the park and put it up for auction after 50 years, but it will remain open after the owners made an agreement with two local business couples.

The Deans plan to stay active in the business through the 2023 season.

