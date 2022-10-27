Local Listings
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park

Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the...
Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage.(Joyland Amusement Park)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Surveillance photos posted to social media show the suspects attempting to break in through the office door and into the concession. The owners encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement.

In September the Dean family announced plans to close the park and put it up for auction after 50 years, but it will remain open after the owners made an agreement with two local business couples.

The Deans plan to stay active in the business through the 2023 season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

