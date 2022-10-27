KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

