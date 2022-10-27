Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LPD and LFR are currently responding to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block...
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction

Latest News

Meet Carson! He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Carson
Meet Kali! She’s a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
Meet Buck! He’s a one-year-old lab/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for over two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck