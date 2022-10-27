Local Listings
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for underage driving after student death

Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Logo from Littlefield Police SUV(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police posted a warning to parents on Wednesday, promising to issue citations to any teen caught driving underage, and to their parents. Vehicles may be towed at owner’s expense.

This policy change comes after the death of a 17-year-old killed in a traffic crash on his way to school. The student was listed as being at fault.

Police have received multiple complaints about underage driving, reckless driving, and noise.

“This department has issued several warnings and in some cases citations to drivers and parents in the past; yet the problem persists. Voluntary compliance with the law has not worked. Mandatory compliance is expected and there will be no more warnings. The operation of a motor vehicle is a privilege not a right,” police said.

