Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting

Lubbock Police Department (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21.

Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”

At 11:01 p.m., Friday, October 21, Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they located 55-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. Losoya was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, October 24, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect and encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call LPD’s crime line at 806-741-1000.

As of now, a reward of $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
LPD and LFR are currently responding to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block...
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for underage driving after student death
Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the...
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
Evolution of Gaia will be presented on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30...
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
Noon Notebook: Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia