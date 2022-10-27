LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21.

Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”

At 11:01 p.m., Friday, October 21, Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they located 55-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. Losoya was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, October 24, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect and encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call LPD’s crime line at 806-741-1000.

As of now, a reward of $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information regarding the incident.

