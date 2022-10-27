Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river

A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal detector in the low waters of the Mississippi River.(Riley Bryant / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – With record low water levels in the Mississippi River, people are finding lost artifacts and treasures in the Memphis area.

Metal detectorist Riley Bryant shared photos on Instagram holding what he called a Civil War-era belt buckle inscribed with the letters “US.”

“I’m walking the riverbank here in Memphis, you can see the Bass Pro Pyramid, and all this stuff is washed out, and look what I just found laying here,” Bryant said in a video of the find on Instagram. “Look at that. It’s a Civil War belt buckle. Look, it’s in perfect shape.”

Bryant said he found the buckle tucked between some rocks in a spot that would normally be underwater.

A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal detector in the low waters of the Mississippi River.(Riley Bryant / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The belt buckle is not the only discovery made as the water levels have dropped, revealing long-lost relics of the past. Earlier this month, an explorer in Louisiana stumbled upon the wreck of a 20th-century boat that experts believed could be a ferry boat called the S.S. Brookhill.

The area experienced severe drought conditions over the summer, as did much of the western U.S. The Colorado River system also experienced historic lows.

The National Weather Service reported on Oct. 17 that the Mississippi River gauge at Memphis reached a record low stage of negative 10.71 feet, with measurements dating back to 1954. Officials said a negative stage doesn’t mean the river is completely dry but rather that the water’s surface is below the historic zero gauge level.

A bout of thunderstorms passed over the river on Tuesday, helping the historic drought conditions in the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
LPD and LFR are currently responding to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block...
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
SCOTUS
Affirmative action challenge heads to SCOTUS