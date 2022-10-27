Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Randi Mahomes said she pleaded with her son, Patrick, to not leave Texas Tech University in 2017 when he decided to leave college early for the NFL, but now he returns Saturday a Super Bowl MVP to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, and she’s now known as the “QB Producer.”

“Going back to the stadium there, it’s really going to mean a lot,” Randi told KCBD. “I’ve joked with Patrick, when he left college early, I begged him to stay. I was the one begging him to stay because, you know, being a grown-up isn’t as always fun as it looks when you’re that age.”

She said it was when she was adjusting to attending games in Kansas City that she got the nickname “QB Producer” from a friend and a new business idea.

“There’s not a whole lot of stuff to buy when it comes to girls and going to a football game or a basketball game, and you want to be cute still,” Randi said. “It was something that just came about. Actually the first year we went to the Super Bowl, I was like I don’t care what I wear. I just want a jersey and then I want a cute bag and clear bags are the thing. I found someone that did it and then it kind of grew.”

The QB Producer line of customizable bags and other game-day gear is now being sold. Randi is teaming up with STOCK Style Shop, 4414 82nd Street #117, for a pop-up shopping event on October 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“I love that it’s made in the USA,” Randi said. “It’s a lifetime guarantee. [The manufacturer] is another woman that has kids and it was something that she started in her kitchen. I love that it’s cute, but something that I’m teaching to my daughter and even to my sons about a business, too.”

She said she hopes her daughter attends college at Texas Tech University and is encouraging Patrick to finish his degree. For now, the Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the Texas Tech vs Baylor game will take the place of a Senior Day experience he never had.

“He still has been taking classes,” Randi said. “With all this, it’s very important and I wanted him to finish. He’s almost there. Hopefully, he’ll be maybe walking the stage or something one day and we’ll get to go back for that.”

For more about QB Producer, click here.

