Red Raider baseball announces 2023 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 37 home games. It’s the Red Raiders’ most games in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park since hosting 37 games in 2019 en route to the program’s fourth College World Series appearance.

For the second consecutive season, the first game at Rip Griffin Park will showcase a pairing between two teams that reached the NCAA regionals the year before as Gonzaga comes to town for a four-game set to start the season (Feb. 17-20).

In fact, eight of the Red Raiders’ first 12 games pit them against teams that appeared in the 2022 NCAA regionals. In addition to Gonzaga, those teams include Air Force at home (Feb. 28-March 1) as well as the first two opponents of the 2023 Shriners Children’s College Classic, Michigan and Texas A&M.

During the opening stretch of Texas Tech’s first 22 games, there will be three games competed away from home. That is the 23rd annual Shriners Children’s College Classic, March 3-5, in Houston. Texas Tech will play three games at Minute Maid Park, Friday afternoon versus Michigan, Saturday night versus Texas A&M and Sunday night against Rice.

Big 12 play gets started March 17 at home against Oklahoma State, but a handful of key nonconference opponents remain sprinkled into the slate. Most notably, a trip to the West Coast to face a team that’s been to two-straight College World Series that the Red Raiders have a history with; Stanford (April 10-11). As well as another 2022 regional team that challenged Texas Tech in Phoenix a year ago, Grand Canyon. But this edition is in Lubbock (April 18-19).

The 2023 season has the Red Raiders with the normal slate of 24 conference games featuring four home series, and four series on the road.

This year’s edition features the Red Raiders welcoming TCU (March 31-April 2), Baylor (April 21-23) and Kansas (May 18-20) to Rip Griffin Park, in addition to Oklahoma State (March 17-19). Road contests include Texas (March 24-26), Oklahoma (April 14-16), Kansas State (April 28-30) and West Virginia (May 12-14).

The Big 12 was the only league to finish the 2022 season with over half of its membership ranked in the D1Baseball Top 25, which included the Red Raiders checking in at No. 24. Texas Tech was also one of five programs that earned a bid to the NCAA Championship a season ago. All five advanced to their respective Regional championship game.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, May 24-28. More information on the event will be coming soon from the conference office.

For the complete schedule and corresponding first pitch times, visit the Texas Tech Baseball schedule at www.texastech.com/sports/baseball/schedule.

Season ticket renewal deadline is Nov. 30

Season ticket renewals for the 2023 Red Raiders’ baseball season are currently being accepted. The renewal deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Season tickets can be renewed by going to www.texastech.com/renew and logging into your Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office account, or by calling the ticket office at 806-742-TECH.

