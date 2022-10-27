Severe storms possible late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely this evening. Some storms may become severe, mainly over the eastern half of the KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.

Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average for the end of October. (KCBD First Alert)

In the Lubbock and Plainview areas hail up to about an inch across and wind gusts up to about 60 mph are possible. Near and east of the Caprock hail up to about two inches and wind gusts greater than 60 mph are possible.

Storms transition to rain showers overnight. A cold rain may linger in the Lubbock area into early afternoon and the northeastern viewing area through the afternoon.

Tomorrow otherwise will be cloudy with a cold and windy morning. Morning lows will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Plan to bundle up if you’ll be heading out.

Friday evening the rain will have ended except, possibly, over the northeastern viewing area. Dress for a cold evening.

Patchy fog and or low clouds may form Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be a cold morning with lows mostly in the 30s.

Saturday afternoon will be dry, mostly fair, winds light, temperatures quite cool with highs mostly in the 60s.

Sunday, too, will be dry. The morning will be very chilly if not cold, with lows in the 30s. The afternoon will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, highs again will be mostly in the 60s.

