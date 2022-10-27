Source to Solution symposium educating about addiction and recovery resources in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Source to Solution symposium is a one-day conference that aims to educate and provide resources for addiction and recovery.

Former councilman Randy Christian organized the first Source to Solution Symposium in 2019. His passion for substance abuse prevention stems from his son’s struggle with addiction.

Randy Christian says, “When I became a councilman, I said we need to do something as a community to help people and have a center or an event where people can come and find resources for addiction.”

Christian says each year he is reminded of how important the event is and why he started it in the first place.

“Last year, a young woman was walking towards me, and I could see tears coming down her eyes. She gave me a big hug before she even told me her name. Then she said thank you so much for doing this,” Christian said.

Some of the keynote speakers at the symposium struggled with addiction themselves and others who dedicate their work to getting others out of addiction. The program has benefitted the Lubbock community and word has made its way across the state of Texas.

“We have had a lot of people come and ask how are y’all doing it. So Katherine Wells, our director of the health department, has gone and different places and talked to different cities and so I am really proud about that.”

Christian says he knows those who deal closely with addiction often feel ashamed to seek out help. He says Source to Solution helps with the breakthrough.

“They have got to get past that shame and say enough is enough. I want the life that I know God would intend for me to have,” Christian said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.