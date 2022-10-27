Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified

Police identified the four people found dead after a house fire near 124th and Oxford

They included a woman and her two teenage sons, both were students at Lubbock High

Read more here: Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire

1 person injured in stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing last night near 35th and Peoria

EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries

More: 1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

Stephen F. Austin invited to join TTU System

Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system

SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall

Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system

