Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
- Police identified the four people found dead after a house fire near 124th and Oxford
- They included a woman and her two teenage sons, both were students at Lubbock High
- Read more here: Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
1 person injured in stabbing
- Police are investigating a stabbing last night near 35th and Peoria
- EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries
- More: 1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
Stephen F. Austin invited to join TTU System
- Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system
- SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall
- Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system
