Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified

1 person injured in stabbing

Stephen F. Austin invited to join TTU System

