14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation

By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a prostitution operation on October 27, 2022.

The operation resulted in eight felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

•          Jason Lee Wilhite, 42 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Tanner Patrick Six, 33 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Scott Garza, 23 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Teysha Rice, 23 years old - Prostitution

•          Candice Clark, 38 years old - Prostitution

•          Marcus Jones, 30 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Alan Zahn, 28 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Marquisha Brown, 25 years old - Prostitution, LPD Warrant

•          Derrick Payton, 45 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Sherill Palmer, 31 years old - Prostitution

•          Jonathan Hill, 29 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Veronica Villareal, 52 years old - Prostitution

•          Jimmie Johnson, 41 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

•          Ciawanna Wade, 36 years old - Prostitution

LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27
LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27(Lubbock Police Department)

