14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a prostitution operation on October 27, 2022.

The operation resulted in eight felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

• Jason Lee Wilhite, 42 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Tanner Patrick Six, 33 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Scott Garza, 23 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Teysha Rice, 23 years old - Prostitution

• Candice Clark, 38 years old - Prostitution

• Marcus Jones, 30 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Alan Zahn, 28 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Marquisha Brown, 25 years old - Prostitution, LPD Warrant

• Derrick Payton, 45 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Sherill Palmer, 31 years old - Prostitution

• Jonathan Hill, 29 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Veronica Villareal, 52 years old - Prostitution

• Jimmie Johnson, 41 years old - Solicitation Prostitution

• Ciawanna Wade, 36 years old - Prostitution

LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27 (Lubbock Police Department)

