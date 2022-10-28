City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.

