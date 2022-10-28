Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock cancels first night of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street due to weather

Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled....
Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, night one of Safety City’s Trick-or-Treat Street has been canceled. The event is scheduled to take place as scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with double the fun, candy and door prizes. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets, walking from one child-sized building to the next, collecting treats and goodies while actively practicing good traffic safety techniques.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the...
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university...
Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system
Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for unlicensed driving after student death

Latest News

Hwy 62/82 crash 10-28-2022
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth
LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation - “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build