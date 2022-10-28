Clear skies for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the rain and winds slowly diminish tonight the skies will clear and temperatures will drop to the 30s. Lubbock will dip to the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning with some communities in the north and northwest South Plains once again likely to have a freeze.

Skies will continue to clear through Saturday morning for all the region, however, some areas will experience patchy freezing fog in the morning. After the fog diminishes sunny skies will continue through the day and again on Sunday.

The temps will be slow to recover and I expect highs on Saturday to only make it to the 50s in areas of the northern South Plains and around 60 degrees in Lubbock.

Warmer weather is expected under sunny skies for Sunday with a high in the 65-to-70-degree range. Temps will continue to warm into the middle of next week.

