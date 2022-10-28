Local Listings
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth

Hwy 62/82 crash 10-28-2022
Hwy 62/82 crash 10-28-2022(KCBD, Joshua Ramirez)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585.

DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to UMC with moderate to severe injuries.

Northeast traffic has been shut down while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

