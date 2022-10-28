Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.

Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.