Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.
Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300.
Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.