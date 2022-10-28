Local Listings
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

First responders are on-scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.
First responders are on-scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.

Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

