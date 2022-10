LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 27.

Estacado 24 Big Spring 21

Motley County 58 Patton Springs 7

Amherst 56 Cotton Center 0

Whiteface 64 Meadow 6

Wilson 13 Sudan JV 7 (played as 6man/8man game)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.