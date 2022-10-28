Friday morning top stories: Texas DPS director refuses calls to resign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Friday Night Lights Against Opioids

Lubbock ISD became the first district in the U.S. to implement the Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program

Fans receive at-home drug disposal kits which safely destroy unused prescription medicine

Details here: Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative

$5,000 reward offered in fatal shooting

Lubbock police now say there is no threat to the public after a fatal shooting last week near North Ave. R and Auburn

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find the person that killed 55-year-old Severo Losoya

Read more here: LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw refuses calls to resign

McCraw said he would step down if this troopers had any culpability in the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde

Now he says DPS did not fail as an institution

Get the latest here: Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting

