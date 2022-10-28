KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet China

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet China, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

She loves to run and tackle her furry friends. If you want a dog who is the life of the party, she’s your gal! China is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

