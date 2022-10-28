Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -
Event: Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation - “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
Date and Time: November 5, 2022 @ 6:00pm
Location: The Depot Patio, 1718 Avenue E, Lubbock, TX
Benefiting:
- West Texas Heroes Homes
- UMC Southwest Cancer Center
- Endowment for Scholarships, Snack Programs, School Supplies, and to benefit other organizations in the Greater Lubbock Area
For Tickets:
- Facebook: @LAACharityFoundation
- Stop by the Auction: 1122 East 34th Street
- Contact Monty Brewer: 806-787-3846
About Lubbock Auto Auction:
Lubbock Auto Auction is the oldest auto auction west of the Mississippi. It has been serving the Lubbock community for the past 76 years!
About the Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation:
The Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation began 7 years ago. Over the past 7 years, the foundation has donated thousands of dollars to many organizations around the community.
- Northwest Little League
- West Texas Heroes Homes
- UMC Southwest Cancer Center and Joe Arrington Cancer Center
- Community Health Center of Lubbock
- Buckner Children’s Home
- Slaton ISD Snack Pack Program
- Lubbock ISD
- And many more
