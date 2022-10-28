Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November.

The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.

Volunteer sign ups available HERE.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the...
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university...
Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system
Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for unlicensed driving after student death

Latest News

Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation - “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran's Day Build
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran's Day Build
23rd Annual Chili Cook Off for Children's Miracle Network
23rd annual Chili Cook off for Children's Miracle Network
Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies