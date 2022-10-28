Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran’s Day Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be building a home for a qualifying veteran in November.

The non-profit will be doing a Blitz build Nov. 5 through Nov. 11 at 3317 East Dartmouth. Help Lubbock Habitat say “thank you” by signing up to volunteer and show our appreciation for one who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.

Volunteer sign ups available HERE.

