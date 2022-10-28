Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in, spokesman says

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022. Paul Pelosi is in the hospital after a violent assault at the couple's home in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By KEVIN FREKING
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.

Pelosi just returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident raises additional questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the violent Capitol insurrection.

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the...
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Littlefield PD declares zero tolerance for unlicensed driving after student death
The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university...
Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system

Latest News

The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways.
Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest...
Rain today, mild weekend