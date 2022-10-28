Local Listings
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Hobbs

A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police...
A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police Department.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

Friday morning, police responded to reports of a person laying on the ground near the intersection of French Drive and West Sanger Street.

Upon arrival, police found the person, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives determined they had been struck by a vehicle, killing them. Police stated the vehicle has still not been found.

Investigators are looking for a black Nissan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. People can also private message the police’s Facebook page.

