Rain today, mild weekend

It's a chance to win $5,000! Get the contest details and how you can enter in the Contest section at kcbd.com/weather.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers are likely through the morning, with showers lingering over central areas - including Lubbock - into the early afternoon. The rain will end from west to east this afternoon, just in time for the final weekend of October.

Occasional thunder may be heard, but no severe weather is expected the rest of the day. The chance of measurable rain will steadily decrease, with the showers tapering off from west to east this afternoon.

Rain showers may linger through the afternoon, perhaps into early evening, over the far eastern viewing area.

The rain, a brisk northerly breeze, and an overcast sky, will make this morning cold and this afternoon very chilly. Dress for it. The evening will be cold with temperatures dipping into the 40s. Bundle up for it.

As skies clear tonight, low clouds and patchy fog my develop. There may be areas of low visibility through mid-morning Saturday.

After a cold start, Saturday afternoon will be sunny, winds will be light, temperatures will peak in the 60s.

Sunday, too, will start cold. The day overall will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain light. Temperatures again will peak in the 60s.

Not bad for the end of October.

Our weather will continue on the mild side Monday, Halloween. It will be partly cloudy, dry, winds will be light, highs will be near average for the date.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

