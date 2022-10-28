Local Listings
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that...
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m.

According to LPD, responders have had to shut down eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue and are diverting motorists to the Slide Road exit.

LPD has confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

