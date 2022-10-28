UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m.

According to LPD, responders have had to shut down eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue and are diverting motorists to the Slide Road exit.

LPD has confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.