Severe storms for some, widespread rain for most

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UPDATE: A Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the eastern South Plains. The watch, which extends until midnight, includes these counties: Cottle, Dickens, Hall, Kent, King and Motley. Isolated storms are occurring and will continue to develop in this area for several hours. Storms will likely move northeast and could produce 1 inch size hail and winds over 60 mph and some locally heavy rainfall.

The severe threat will diminish later tonight but more showers and storms are likely tonight through early Friday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong in the overnight hours.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slight chance for isolated severe storms remains through the evening and early overnight hours as a cold front moves through.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop early this evening. Mainly to the east of Lubbock, but still a slim chance we could see some storm activity. Our environment looks favorable for these storms to quickly strengthen into severe limits, with large hail up to quarter-sized and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. Not everyone will see that strong thunderstorm activity though as it looks to be rather isolated. Storms will track east out of the viewing area by early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will not cool off too much overnight with lows in the 40s.

Tonight's lows
Tonight's lows(KCBD)

Lighter, more widespread rain will begin to move in behind that stronger activity early tomorrow morning lasting through most of your day. Expecting off and on showers with rainfall totals from a quarter of an inch to around an inch. A few isolated areas could see up to 2 inches of rain. Winds will be breezy and cloudy skies will keep our temperatures very cool tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

tomorrow's highs
tomorrow's highs(KCBD)

Clouds and rain activity look to clear out by tomorrow evening just in time for those Friday night football games. Temperatures will quickly cool off leading to a very chilly night. Lows will dip down into the 30s for much of the viewing area, some could see a possible freeze. Patchy fog is also possible late overnight into Saturday morning.

Despite the cold start Saturday morning, temperatures will be a little bit warmer this weekend. Highs in the 60s with clear, sunny and dry conditions. Texas Tech takes on Baylor at home and it will be a chilly evening for some football. Grab those jackets before you head to the game as temperatures will sit in the 50s for most of the game.

