Texas Tech earns draw with No. 15 TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A strong outing from goalkeeper Madison White powered Texas Tech to a 0-0 draw with No. 15 TCU, securing the Red Raiders the third seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

With the draw, Texas Tech (9-3-5, 5-1-3 Big 12) finished the season tied for second place with No. 15 TCU (10-3-5, 5-1-3 Big 12). The Horn Frogs have the edge on conference goal differential, setting them as the No. 2 seed and the Red Raiders as the No. 3 seed.

Tech finished the season with 18 points in league action, the most since 2019.

“It took a good defensive effort tonight,” head coach Tom Stone said. “TCU had a good night on the ball, so it came down to our defensive organization and communication. It’s a good thing we have one of the best keepers in the nation because Madison White was fantastic tonight.”

The Horn Frogs applied lots of pressure on the offensive end, firing off 18 shots in the contest. However, White stood strong and tallied four saves to earn her 26th career shutout. Tonight’s shutout moves White into second in Tech’s career records.

One of Tech’s two best looks came just before the break when Kaitlyn Giametta fired off a long-range shot that sailed just high in the 44th minute.

Macy Schultz looked to break the stalemate in the 61st minute with a breakaway, but her shot fell out right of the goal.

With the draw, the Red Raiders extend their unbeaten streak to six straight matches. Tech is also unbeaten in 11 of its last 12 matches.

Next Up: As the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Tech will return to play on Sunday night at 8 p.m. against the No. 6 seed.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics