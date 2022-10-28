Updated: Three-vehicle crash at Marsha Sharp and S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As LPD and LFR continue to work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus between Slide and Quaker, additional responders were called to a three-vehicle crash barely a mile west on the Marsha Sharp flyover.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on the southwest access road from Marsha Sharp to East Loop 289. According to LPD, the crash involves an Aaron’s Rent-To-Own delivery truck. As of now, no injuries are reported.

Motorists should anticipate severely congested traffic as responders work to clear the scene on the fly-over.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.