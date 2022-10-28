Tips to keep kids safe this Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here are some tips on how to keep kids safe as Lubbock streets fill up with trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

Dark costumes can make pedestrians hard for drivers to spot, so Lieutenant Brady Cross says, “If you can wear reflective colors, bright things or utilize glow sticks, and flashlights - anything to make you more visible to drivers.”

And of course, parents worry about kids receiving candy from strangers.

Lieutenant Cross says although suspicious candy is not too common here in Lubbock, it is still important for parents to be cautious.

“Please please look through the candy your children get, look through it at the time they get it. If it is not in original factory-sealed packaging just discard it,” Cross said.

Cross says the next biggest concern is knowing where your kids are and making sure that they are trick-or-treating in a safe neighborhood.

“If you can’t be there with them, set some guidelines and boundaries of where they are supposed to be home or know exactly what neighborhood they will be in so that if you need to you can find them,” Cross said.

Finally, the Lubbock Police Department encourages citizens to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior on Halloween.

“If folks see behavior that is suspicious, they see people out and about that are maybe up to more than just trick or treating, we ask that they call us and let us know,” Cross said.

