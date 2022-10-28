White garners back-to-back Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After another impressive outing against No. 15 TCU, Madison White picked up her second straight Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honor, the league office announced Friday.

The Rockwall, Texas native shutout No. 15 TCU to earn her league-leading ninth clean sheet this season.

White recorded four impressive saves, including one just three minutes before the half that kept the Horn Frogs scoreless through the opening 45 minutes.

Behind White’s stellar outing, Texas Tech became just the third team this season to shutout TCU and the only Big 12 opponent.

After finishing tied for second in the league with TCU, the Red Raiders were slated as the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament due to the goal differential tie breaker. White and the rest of the Tech soccer squad will take on the No. 6 seed Oklahoma Sunday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics