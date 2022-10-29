Local Listings
1 in custody after Thursday night pursuit, crash

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a green Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue, according to a release. The vehicle had been speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.

The driver did not pull over and deputies pursued the vehicle south on Frankford.

The Tahoe reportedly did not stop at the intersection of 4th and Frankford and crashed into another vehicle.

A man hopped out of the Tahoe and ran north. Police later found him at the Walmart at 702 W Loop 289 where he was taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

