LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries after being stabbed in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue.

LPD received the call at 10:00 p.m. They could not confirm if anyone has been apprehended at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.