1 seriously injured in early morning crash

Crash at the 1100 block of 82nd St.
Crash at the 1100 block of 82nd St.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m.

Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

