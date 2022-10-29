1 seriously injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning.
The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m.
Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
