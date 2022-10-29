Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that...
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
First responders are on-scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries
Hwy 62/82 crash 10-28-2022
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth

Latest News

FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm...
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire