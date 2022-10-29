Chilly temperatures expected for Baylor game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The blackout game against Baylor should feel like a classic late October night game.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper-50s, but as the sun goes down the temperatures are going to drop into the mid-to upper-40s. Personally, I’m bringing along a black flannel and vest for the blackout game.

As we head into Sunday and Halloween on Monday, temperatures will continue to recover to be warmer then average. The Lubbock area should stay dry as well.

The next storm system that could bring some rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday. I’ll be honest though, the models keep going back and forth on this one.

We are not guaranteeing the rain chances just yet. However, these types of storm systems this time of year typically track this way, so the Lubbock area could be in for more rain. The KCBD weather team will be keeping an eye on this week.

Stay safe for gameday today and Halloween activities!

