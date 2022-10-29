Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Chilly temperatures expected for Baylor game

By Adam Young
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The blackout game against Baylor should feel like a classic late October night game. 

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper-50s, but as the sun goes down the temperatures are going to drop into the mid-to upper-40s.  Personally, I’m bringing along a black flannel and vest for the blackout game.

As we head into Sunday and Halloween on Monday, temperatures will continue to recover to be warmer then average. The Lubbock area should stay dry as well.

The next storm system that could bring some rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday. I’ll be honest though, the models keep going back and forth on this one. 

We are not guaranteeing the rain chances just yet. However, these types of storm systems this time of year typically track this way, so the Lubbock area could be in for more rain. The KCBD weather team will be keeping an eye on this week.

Stay safe for gameday today and Halloween activities!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that...
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
First responders are on-scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries
Hwy 62/82 crash 10-28-2022
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth

Latest News

Daybreak Weekend Weather - Saturday, Oct. 29
Daybreak Weekend Weather - Saturday, Oct. 29
End Zone: Friday, October 28 Part 2
End Zone: Friday, October 28, Part 2
As the rain and winds slowly diminish tonight the skies will clear and temperatures will drop...
Clear skies for the weekend
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm