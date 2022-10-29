Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 28

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Frenship 49 Odessa 42

Friona 14 Spearman 10

Farwell 68 West Texas 0

Abernathy 24 Stanton 0

WF Hirschi 53 Sweetwater 7

Canadian 66 Tulia 7

WF Rider 56 Plainview 7

Sudan 25 Bovina 23

Denver City 47 Lamesa 10

Abilene Cooper 54 Lubbock High 7

Plains 35 Ropes 18

Springlake-Earth 66 Lorenzo 19

Hale Center 40 Lockney 13

New Deal 45 Sundown 20

Idalou 17 Littlefield 13

Childress 63 Dimmitt 0

Coahoma 27 Roosevelt 26

Floydada 35 Post 34

Olton 69 Tahoka 20

Kermit 12 Slaton 9

Shallowater 48 Muleshoe 20

New Home 61 Morton 0

Tascosa 28 Lubbock-Cooper 14

Seagraves 42 Smyer 24

Ralls 50 Crosbyton 24

Seminole 41 Levelland 7

Paducah 55 Crowell 8

Nazareth 50 Claude 0

Whitharral 54 Lazbuddie 0

Rankin 44 Borden County 34

O’Donnell 62 Wellman-Union 0

Garden City 54 Sands 6

Knox City 50 Valley 18

Kingdom Prep 68 Wichita Christian 18

Westbrook 58 Ira 12

Petersburg 64 Anton 32

Christ The King 52 Midland Holy Cross 6

Hermleigh 58 Highland 50

Trinity Christian 51 Willow Park 0

Hobbs 47 Carlsbad 7

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation
First responders are on-scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that...
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction

Latest News

End Zone: Friday, October 28 Part 1
End Zone: Friday, October 28 Part 1
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 27
End Zone
End Zone: Thursday, October 27
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs