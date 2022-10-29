End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Frenship 49 Odessa 42

Friona 14 Spearman 10

Farwell 68 West Texas 0

Abernathy 24 Stanton 0

WF Hirschi 53 Sweetwater 7

Canadian 66 Tulia 7

WF Rider 56 Plainview 7

Sudan 25 Bovina 23

Denver City 47 Lamesa 10

Abilene Cooper 54 Lubbock High 7

Plains 35 Ropes 18

Springlake-Earth 66 Lorenzo 19

Hale Center 40 Lockney 13

New Deal 45 Sundown 20

Idalou 17 Littlefield 13

Childress 63 Dimmitt 0

Coahoma 27 Roosevelt 26

Floydada 35 Post 34

Olton 69 Tahoka 20

Kermit 12 Slaton 9

Shallowater 48 Muleshoe 20

New Home 61 Morton 0

Tascosa 28 Lubbock-Cooper 14

Seagraves 42 Smyer 24

Ralls 50 Crosbyton 24

Seminole 41 Levelland 7

Paducah 55 Crowell 8

Nazareth 50 Claude 0

Whitharral 54 Lazbuddie 0

Rankin 44 Borden County 34

O’Donnell 62 Wellman-Union 0

Garden City 54 Sands 6

Knox City 50 Valley 18

Kingdom Prep 68 Wichita Christian 18

Westbrook 58 Ira 12

Petersburg 64 Anton 32

Christ The King 52 Midland Holy Cross 6

Hermleigh 58 Highland 50

Trinity Christian 51 Willow Park 0

Hobbs 47 Carlsbad 7

