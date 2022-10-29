End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 28
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Frenship 49 Odessa 42
Friona 14 Spearman 10
Farwell 68 West Texas 0
Abernathy 24 Stanton 0
WF Hirschi 53 Sweetwater 7
Canadian 66 Tulia 7
WF Rider 56 Plainview 7
Sudan 25 Bovina 23
Denver City 47 Lamesa 10
Abilene Cooper 54 Lubbock High 7
Plains 35 Ropes 18
Springlake-Earth 66 Lorenzo 19
Hale Center 40 Lockney 13
New Deal 45 Sundown 20
Idalou 17 Littlefield 13
Childress 63 Dimmitt 0
Coahoma 27 Roosevelt 26
Floydada 35 Post 34
Olton 69 Tahoka 20
Kermit 12 Slaton 9
Shallowater 48 Muleshoe 20
New Home 61 Morton 0
Tascosa 28 Lubbock-Cooper 14
Seagraves 42 Smyer 24
Ralls 50 Crosbyton 24
Seminole 41 Levelland 7
Paducah 55 Crowell 8
Nazareth 50 Claude 0
Whitharral 54 Lazbuddie 0
Rankin 44 Borden County 34
O’Donnell 62 Wellman-Union 0
Garden City 54 Sands 6
Knox City 50 Valley 18
Kingdom Prep 68 Wichita Christian 18
Westbrook 58 Ira 12
Petersburg 64 Anton 32
Christ The King 52 Midland Holy Cross 6
Hermleigh 58 Highland 50
Trinity Christian 51 Willow Park 0
Hobbs 47 Carlsbad 7
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.