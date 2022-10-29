Local Listings
Patrick Mahomes joining Texas Tech Ring of Honor during Saturday game

By Patricia Perry
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes is coming back to the Hub City on Saturday, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the Ring of Honor.

“Patrick, to do this at such a young age and while he’s still got a long NFL career ahead of him is I think just a testament of the impact he’s made on the game of football and as a Red Raider,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti, said.

It’s a sold out game, so Giovannetti expects Red Raiders in the Jones to be loud and proud.

“The first time that Patrick goes on the video board that place is going to go nuts...it’s going to be a really memorable moment for us,” Giovannetti said.

Mahomes is only the eighth Red Raider to be a part of the elite of the elite, but no matter how famous he gets, he’ll always be proud of his Texas Tech roots.

“He’s been one of our biggest supporters through social media and coming to games,” Giovannetti said. “So, he’s the real deal. Sometimes after years the facade drops away...there’s no facade with Patrick.”

Fans are excited, and some of his old peers traveled to support him.

“Getting to watch him while I was in college was really awesome. I didn’t really realize at the time that he was going to be such a big flare, but it’s so exciting to see him inducted into the Ring of Honor,” Giovannetti said.

The store manager at Cardinal’s in Lubbock, Bradley Whitworth, says the demand for Mahomes t-shirts is nationwide.

“We’ve actually shipped some this week all over the country,” Whitworth said. “So, it’s not just here in Lubbock, Texas that people want them; they want them all over the country, He’s the face of the NFL if you get down to it.”

The man that put Lubbock on the map.

“And now the whole world, United States, knows where Lubbock, Texas is because of Patrick Mahomes,” fan Sheila Michel said.

Mahomes name will be unveiled at the Jones during half time on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

