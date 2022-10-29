PREVIEW: Tech hosts Baylor in primetime matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech is set to host Baylor in front of a sold-out crowd. Fans are encouraged to wear black for the Big 12 contest that kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Television coverage will be provided by ESPN2 with Clay Matvick behind the mic. He will be joined by former Notre Dame linebacker and eight-year NFL vet Rocky Boiman in the booth providing analysis while Dawn Davenport will be reporting from the sideline. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, a personal cellular device and television streaming services using the ESPN app.

Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris and sideline reporter Chris Level. The radio broadcast can also be heard on SiriusXM channel 106 or 199, as well as on the Varsity app.

TECH HOSTS BAYLOR UNDER THE LIGHTS

Texas Tech will put its undefeated record at home on the line Saturday when the Red Raiders host Baylor under the lights at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are a perfect 4-0 at home this season following a 48-10 rout of West Virginia this past weekend at home.

Texas Tech and Baylor will meet for the 81st time this weekend in a back-and-forth series that Baylor now narrowly leads at 40-39-1 all-time entering this weekend. Each of the last three meetings have gone down to the wire with a total of seven points being the combined margin of victory during that span.

MAHOMES BACK IN THE LBK; SLATED TO ENTER RING OF HONOR THIS WEEKEND

Texas Tech great Patrick Mahomes II will become the eighth member of the prestigious Ring of Honor this weekend as he will be inducted during a halftime ceremony presented by American State Bank. Mahomes, who will also be enshrined in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame, will join a select group in the Ring of Honor consisting of legends such as Donny Anderson (2012), E.J. Holub (2012), Dave Parks (2012), Gabe Rivera (2014), Zach Thomas (2016), Michael Crabtree (2021) and Elmer Tarbox (2021).

Mahomes was surprised with the announcement of his pending Ring of Honor induction on Aug. 20 following the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason win over the Washington Commanders. Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and President Lawrence Schovanec joined Mahomes on the field to unveil his upcoming enshrinement as part of a video presentation on the Arrowhead Stadium screens.

The fact that his induction is coming in a game versus Baylor is somewhat ironic as Mahomes recorded several of his best games against the Bears. Over his three starts against Baylor, Mahomes combined to complete 92-of-152 passes for an astounding 1,599 yards (533 yards per game average) and 14 touchdowns. His final game as a Red Raider came in the 2016 finale against Baylor where he threw for 586 yards and six touchdowns in Texas Tech’s 54-36 victory.

