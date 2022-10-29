Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash.

  • The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle
  • The man fled from police and crashed into another car at the intersection of 4th and Frankford
  • The story continues: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash

Patrick Mahomes will be joining Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor during today’s game.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

