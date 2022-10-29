Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of 82nd Street

One person was seriously injured and one person was moderately injured

More here: 1 seriously injured in early morning crash

Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash.

The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle

The man fled from police and crashed into another car at the intersection of 4th and Frankford

The story continues: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash

Patrick Mahomes will be joining Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor during today’s game.

Majomes will be inducted into both the Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place during halftime

Read more here: Patrick Mahomes joining Texas Tech Ring of Honor during Saturday game

