Tech, TCU to square off as part of Big Noon Kickoff

The Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday afternoon that Texas Tech will kick off at 11 a.m. CT for its trip to TCU next week.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE)  The Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday afternoon that Texas Tech will kick off at 11 a.m. CT for its trip to TCU next week. It is the feature game as part of Big Noon Kickoff broadcasted on FOX. The Big Noon broadcast team features Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporter).

Next week’s game will mark the 65th meeting all-time between the two former Southwest Conference foes. The Red Raiders will look to win back the Saddle Trophy after dropping each of the last three meetings against the Horned Frogs, who will presumably enter the game with a Top 10 ranking with its 8-0 record. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series with a 32-29-3 advantage but trail 19-13 in games played in Fort Worth. The visiting team has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series as Texas Tech traveled to top TCU during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

For a look at the Red Raiders’ full 2022 schedule, visit the schedule page on TexasTech.com.

