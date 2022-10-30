Baylor breaks Texas Tech’s home win streak 45-17

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech went into their game against Baylor looking to stay undefeated at home.

It began as a tie game after two field goals, but Baylor took the lead with a Richard Reese touchdown, his first of three during the game.

All three Red Raider quarterbacks made an appearance for the first time since game one of the season.

Redshirt freshman Behren Morton had three interceptions, but ran one in personally for a touchdown. Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith each threw one interception.

Former Red Raider and current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the game, as he was inducted into Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor at halftime.

Baylor broke the Texas Tech home win streak 45-17.

Tech will face off against TCU next Saturday at 11 a.m., the feature game as part of Big Noon Kickoff.

