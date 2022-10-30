Local Listings
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.

46-year-old Angelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid, and 48-year-old William Boyles were found dead inside the home.

Angelica or “Angel’s” sisters spoke about her love for her family and her boys.

Felipe and Andres or “Andrew” were both students at Lubbock High.

Felipe was remembered as a talented musician, and Andrew as someone who loved to build.

“They meant the world to me. I know they’re in heaven. I miss them very much.”

Another family member said she will never have the answers she wants, but she knows how much she and everyone at the vigil loved them.

Lubbock High shared a GoFundMe created for the Madrid family. You can donate here if you’d like to help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-felipe-andrew-and-angel

