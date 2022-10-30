Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening.

It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals

Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17

Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks Texas Tech’s home win streak 45-17

Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

The Ring of Honor ceremony took place during halftime at the Texas Tech v Baylor game

He is the eighth Texas Tech player to be given the honor

Read more here: Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction

Jayton residents received free groceries after the general store burned down.

The Kent County General Store in Jayton burned down over a month ago and residents have been struggling to source groceries

The South Plains Food Bank set up a grocery relief pantry on Saturday for residents who have been travelling 24 to 48 miles for food

The story continues: Jayton residents receive free grocery relief after general store burned down

