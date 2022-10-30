Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening.

Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Jayton residents received free groceries after the general store burned down.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at the 1100 block of 82nd St.
1 seriously injured in early morning crash
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 arrested after Friday night pursuit, crash
LPD arrests 14 in prostitution operation on Oct. 27
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution operation
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 28

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction
Jayton residents picking up food from the grocery relief pantry.
Jayton residents receive free grocery relief after general store burned down
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire