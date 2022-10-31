4 people injured in crash on N. Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on north Milwaukee Avenue and Erskine Street.

LPD and LFR received the call around 5:45 p.m. EMS reports minor and moderate injuries.

LPD could not confirm if anyone was transported to the hospital.

Motorists should expect congested traffic as emergency crews work the scene.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

