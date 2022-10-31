End Zone Team of the Week: Abernathy Antelopes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Abernathy Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week for Week 10.

The Antelopes shut out Stanton Friday 24-0 to improve to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in district play.

The win for the Antelopes puts them now one win away from a District title as next Friday, Nov. 4, Abernathy will travel to Coahoma. Coahoma also won Friday, 27-26 over Roosevelt. If Coahoma walks away with a win on Friday over Abernathy, there will be a three-way tie for first place between the two and Idalou. In that case, it will come down to points to decipher who will come away as district champion.

Abernathy is well on pace to continue another deep playoff run like the Antelopes had just a season ago. After falling to Roosevelt in the Quarterfinals, the Antelopes are primed and ready to return. And what more could you want out of a team averaging 30 points per game while allowing just 10? With the 24-0 win on Friday, that makes it nine consecutive quarters of shut out football for the Abernathy defense - talk about getting hot at the right time.

Also some history was made with the win on Friday. That was the 500th career win for Abernathy Football. Head Coach Justin Wiley unveiled a banner to honor that 500th win after the game.

And a special award goes to Abernathy’s Team Film shooter David Sanderson. David has been associated with the Antelopes since 1986 and is rocking his 36th season with the team. During the team’s celebration for their milestone victory, it was also the 400th victory with Sanderson behind the camera. He received a plaque for the community to show their gratitude, as an Antelopes victory is always sweeter with him.

Abernathy will look to finish strong and take home a District title at Coahoma Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

