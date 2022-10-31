Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Denise

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Denise, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Denise is very loyal, smart and loves to show off her unique markings. She is a wonderful dog who barely sheds. Denise is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet China.

