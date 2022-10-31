LCU’s Phi Kappa Phi hosting Halloween fundraiser for friend with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Lubbock Christian University social group Phi Kappa Phi will host a Halloween carnival as a fundraiser for their friend and sister Ashleigh Reedy, who has been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.

Her friends say they know Reedy as the girl with the big heart, and they’ll do anything they can to help.

“Ashleigh is the personification of sweetness, pureness, and God’s love,” Phi Kappa Phi secretary, Madelyn Wideman, said. “With this being a Lubbock Christian University social club, we get to share our faith, and she gets to share hers.”

19-year-old Reedy found melanoma spots on her skin two years ago. Those spots were removed, but Madalyn Franklin, her cousin and social club sister, says things changed freshman year.

“She just kind of started getting sick every once and a while and thought it was no big deal because, just - you live in the dorms you get sick,” Franklin said. “She just kept getting worse and worse, and she was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.”

Metastatic melanoma is when cancer spreads through lymph nodes or blood circulation. Reedy is now at stage four.

The college sophomore is gone for a clinical trial every other week, but Franklin says Reedy’s professors understand.

“They’ve all been working with her. She, most of everything’s pretty much online so she gets all of it done that way, and then she comes to class when she can, comes to chapel when she can,” Franklin said.

Franklin says Reedy hasn’t let this stop her. Reedy is still pursuing a science degree and wants to be involved.

An event director for Kappa, Maddie Carter, says planning a Halloween party was in the works, but being able to help someone they love put the cherry on top.

Phi Kappa Phi is hosting a Halloween carnival to raise money for their social club sister who has cancer. (Maddie Carter)

“We had the idea of helping Ashleigh out and making it a whole community fundraiser for her,” Carter said.

The owners of Stone Creek Event Center are letting Kappa use the venue for free since they are hosting a fundraiser. `

The president of Kappa, Celee Smith, says this is what the club is about.

“The faith really is like the center point of our club and it’s kind of like what holds us together. Especially in Kappa, we really believe in the power of prayer and the power of helping each other out,” Smith said.

The carnival is Monday at the Stone Creek Event Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for games and raffles range from 50 cents to a dollar.

If you can’t make it to the carnival, you can donate to her cause on Venmo @KappaPhiKappa.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.