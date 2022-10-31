Monday morning top stories: Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi expected to be charged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting continues for November elections

The second week of early voting for the November elections is underway

So far, more than 31,000 people have cast their ballot in Lubbock County

Find voting information, polling locations and sample ballots here

154 killed in crowd surge

At least 154 people, including two Americans, died in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea

Tens of thousands were packed together in a narrow street when people started collapsing

Read more here: South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

Paul Pelosi injured in attack

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul will be charged today

David Depape is accused of breaking into the Pelosi’s home on Friday and beating him with a hammer

Read the latest here: Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi expected to be charged

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.