SPCAA assisting with health insurance open enrollment period

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is here to answer all health insurance related questions for the Open Enrollment Period.

Open Enrollment with the Health Insurance Marketplace begins November 1stand lasts all the way until January 15th, 2023. Navigating health insurance and completing the online HealthCare.Gov application can be confusing for many individuals. The SPCAA Navigator Program is here to help!

Being enrolled in health insurance can save costs on things like emergency room visits and prescription drugs. Without health insurance, even a basic doctor’s visit can be expensive. The Navigator program wants to help community members save on unnecessary costs by finding you a plan that fits your budget and is tailored to your needs.

The Navigators are all federally certified and trained in assisting with health insurance enrollment on the Marketplace. As true insurance experts, they can help find plans, answer questions, and get you enrolled so that you have coverage by the following month!

Free appointments can be scheduled with a local Navigator by calling the toll-free number (833) 314-237.

